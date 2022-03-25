Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 209,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,217,463 shares.The stock last traded at $11.84 and had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,666,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969,666 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

