Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 1,173.5% in March

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,149,700 shares, an increase of 1,173.5% from the February 28th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

BNCZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco BPM from €3.80 ($4.18) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

