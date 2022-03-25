Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0571 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06.

Banco Santander has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

