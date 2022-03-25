Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 1,515.4% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bandai Namco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 8,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NCBDY stock traded up 1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 38.45. 9,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,060. Bandai Namco has a 52 week low of 32.83 and a 52 week high of 42.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of 36.18.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

