Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $52.04 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.