Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,201 shares.The stock last traded at $73.76 and had previously closed at $74.58.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

