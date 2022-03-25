Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Banner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Banner by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banner by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banner by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $59.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

