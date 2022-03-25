Bantec Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 1,930,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BANT traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,151,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,963,199. Bantec has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.
About Bantec (Get Rating)
