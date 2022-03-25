Bantec Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 1,930,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANT traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,151,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,963,199. Bantec has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.

Get Bantec alerts:

About Bantec (Get Rating)

Bantec, Inc is a product and service company, which engages in providing product procurement, distribution, and logistics services through its subsidiary. The firm is also involved in the distribution of advanced low altitude UAV systems, services, and products. The company was founded on June 26, 1972 and is headquartered in Little Falls, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.