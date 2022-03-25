Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at $2,975,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

