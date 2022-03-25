Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP from GBX 401 ($5.28) to GBX 465 ($6.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.94) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 445 ($5.86).

BP stock opened at GBX 389.20 ($5.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £75.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 382.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($485.78). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($406.48).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

