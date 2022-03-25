Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Bark & Co stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Bark & Co has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bark & Co by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bark & Co by 27,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bark & Co by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bark & Co by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 271,145 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bark & Co (Get Rating)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

