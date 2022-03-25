BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) COO Sells $41,958.00 in Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BBQ opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, research analysts predict that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BBQ shares. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
About BBQ (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
