BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) COO Sells $41,958.00 in Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BBQ opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, research analysts predict that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in BBQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BBQ by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BBQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BBQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BBQ by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBQ shares. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

About BBQ (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

