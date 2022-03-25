Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.90) price objective on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 495.67 ($6.53).

BEZ opened at GBX 414.20 ($5.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 458.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 428.92. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.80).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £16,592.04 ($21,843.13). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($26,384.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

