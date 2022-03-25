Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 480 ($6.32) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Beazley in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

BZLYF stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

