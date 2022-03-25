Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Belden has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,874,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Belden by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

