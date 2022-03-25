Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLCM. StockNews.com began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

