Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.95. Benson Hill shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 2,020 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHIL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $530,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $6,985,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

