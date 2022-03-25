Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.95. Benson Hill shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 2,020 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on BHIL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56.
Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.