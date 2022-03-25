Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on the homebuilder’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.17% from the stock’s current price.

TW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.57 ($2.57).

TW stock opened at GBX 137.35 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 125.52 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.46 ($2.57). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.54.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,615.17).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

