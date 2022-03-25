Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Beyond Air also posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XAIR opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.50. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

