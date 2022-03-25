BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,980.00

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,980 ($52.40) and last traded at GBX 3,960 ($52.13), with a volume of 17553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,920 ($51.61).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,791.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,717.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.
BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)
