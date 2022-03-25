Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 726,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,538. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $41.89.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

