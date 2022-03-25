Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $29.90

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $28.81. Bilibili shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 193,675 shares changing hands.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $280,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 96.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

