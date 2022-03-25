Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 8.5%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $215.18 and last traded at $216.29. 31,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,543,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.44.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,921,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,970,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 476,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

