BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $51.18 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.18 or 0.00114525 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $103.54 million and approximately $19.73 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007911 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00304803 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.