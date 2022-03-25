Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biogen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,141,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Biogen by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,928,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of BIIB opened at $213.01 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average of $245.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

