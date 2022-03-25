Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lessened by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

BIIB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.81. 4,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,765. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

