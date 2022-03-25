Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (BIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.
Bisalloy Steel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
