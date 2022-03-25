Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (BIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Get Bisalloy Steel Group alerts:

Bisalloy Steel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited processes and sells quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates under the BISALLOY brand name. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels, as well as protection steel products. Bisalloy Steel Group Limited markets its products through distributors and agents, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers in Australia and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.