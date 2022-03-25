BitTube Achieves Market Cap of $599,218.45 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. BitTube has a total market cap of $599,218.45 and $419.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 339,039,529 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

