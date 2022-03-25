BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.87

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as low as $12.76. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 55,802 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

