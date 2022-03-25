B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.90) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.74) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 617.89 ($8.13).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 565.60 ($7.45). 427,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 592.45. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.58). The company has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($308,056,872.04).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

