B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 600 ($7.90) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.46.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

