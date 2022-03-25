BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

BADFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $23.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

