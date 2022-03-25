Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,850.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised Booking from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,729.00.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,261.99 on Thursday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,321.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2,358.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

