Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,776. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

