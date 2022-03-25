Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 120,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

