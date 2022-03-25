Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 120,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,748. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.