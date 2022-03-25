Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,972,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.44. 3,398,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

