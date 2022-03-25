Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.