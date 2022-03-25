Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $15.50 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

