BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

NYSE BOX remained flat at $$28.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,885. BOX has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.