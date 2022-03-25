Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 10,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 266,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.
Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.