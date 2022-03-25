Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 10,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 266,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOXD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

