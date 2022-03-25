Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$180.00 at Cormark

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$235.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services to a buy rating and set a C$225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.85.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$164.09 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$145.70 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$203.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 77.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

