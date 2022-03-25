BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 413.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.86).
BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.94) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP from GBX 401 ($5.28) to GBX 465 ($6.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £369 ($485.78). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($406.48).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
