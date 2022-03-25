BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 413.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.86).

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.94) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP from GBX 401 ($5.28) to GBX 465 ($6.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £369 ($485.78). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($406.48).

Shares of BP traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 389.20 ($5.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,438,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 382.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 353.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.52).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

