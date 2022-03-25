bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 1.13.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

