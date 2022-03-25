Brad Gerstner Buys 175,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner acquired 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00.

Confluent stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

