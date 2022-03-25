BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 9,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,173,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRCC shares. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

