Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

