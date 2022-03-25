Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.28 Million

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) to post $266.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.60 million to $267.33 million. Abiomed reported sales of $241.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $321.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 111.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.31.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $136,689,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

