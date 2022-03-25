Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) will report $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.24. The company had a trading volume of 549,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $182.69 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,421,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

