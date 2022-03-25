Brokerages Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $68,421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $4,611,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

